VANCOUVER -- A new study suggests positive teachers get positive results.

Research published in the journal Educational Psychology suggests the students of teachers who gave more praise than punishment were more focused.

The research gathered from 19 elementary schools in three U.S. states was submitted in February 2019 but published last week.

The idea of praise as a motivator is not new, but the study suggests there's no such thing as too much praise.

It found teachers who gave the most encouragement saw as much as 30 per cent more positive student behaviours.

"Results of this study are promising and suggest that as elementary teachers' PRR (praise-to-reprimand ratio) increases, students' on-task behaviour increases as well. Teachers may utilize study results to improve classroom environments by increasing their PRR, thus improving the behaviour of elementary students, although additional research is needed," the study said.