Teachers, parents pressure B.C. to reinstate masks days before schools reopen
Days before students return to school, some teachers and parents are calling for tighter COVID-19 protocols in classrooms.
Those protocols include the reintroduction of mask mandates to prevent as many students and staff from falling ill.
Annie Ohana, the Indigenous department head at L.A. Matheson Secondary School in Surrey, told CTV News schools are struggling to fill positions as teachers continue to get sick.
She said very few people are wearing masks, and that stronger messaging is needed from the province.
“A lot of people are vulnerable. For us, it would help if the government protected us in a way, by at least not pretending that it’s all said and done and we’re just moving on,” Ohana said.
Lizanne Foster, first-vice president of the Surrey Teachers’ Association, said teachers are perpetually concerned about COVID-19 outbreaks.
“There were high absenteeism rates in October and November, but that didn’t lead to any functional closures of schools,” she said. “It doesn’t seem to matter how concerned we are since nothing is done in response.”
British Columbia dropped its mask mandate in March 2021.
In a statement to CTV News, The Ministry of Health said schools “remain supportive, inclusive environments where masks are available in every class and where it is accepted and encouraged to wear a mask whenever people feel they need to.”
On its website, the province states prevention measures are in place to reduce spread of the virus. It recommends students and staff get vaccinated, practice health awareness and stay home when sick.
Kyenta Martins, vice-chair of the Vancouver District Parent Advisory Council, said the volunteer group would like to see streamlined communication from policy makers.
“We feel that education is definitely a tool that hasn’t been used enough,” Martins told CTV News.
“We know in some schools principals have sent out guidelines but not in other schools. It seems to be very school specific whereas we would really like to see that come from the district.”
Martins added in an email that Vancouver DPAC is concerned that viruses are causing hospitalizations and more serious health concerns among children.
Earlier this month, CTV News reported BC Children’s Hospital was struggling with high patient volumes, allowing two patients to a room instead of one.
