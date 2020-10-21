VANCOUVER -- A former math teacher at an all-girls Catholic school in Vancouver has made a deal with prosecutors, after he was arrested and charged in a police sex sting that netted 47 suspects.

Nikolaos Dais, who has since resigned from Little Flower Academy, pleaded guilty in provincial court Wednesday to the charge of communicating with another person for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

Dais was originally charged with communicating to obtain sexual services from a person under 18.

He has maintained he never intended to meet with anyone who was underage.

“He's relieved to…be able to take responsibility for what he did,” Dais’ lawyer, Emmet Duncan, said outside court.

“He's disappointed the original charges had such a big impact on himself and on his family,” Duncan added.

The deal means Dais won’t serve any time behind bars.

Instead, his six-month jail sentence will be served in the community, including three months of house arrest.

In the 2018 Vancouver Police Department sting operation known as “Operation Serrated,” police detectives say they posed as underage girls online, offering sex for money.

Police say when the men involved went to meet the decoys in person, they were arrested.

Dais’ lawyer declined to comment on the sting operation.

“Everything we needed to say, we said in the courtroom,” Duncan said.

Duncan told the judge Dais has permanently resigned his licence to teach.

Crown prosecutor Jason Krupa said the goals of the jointly submitted sentence were “general deterrence” and “denunciation.”

Criminal cases against other men caught up in the sting are still pending.

According to Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service, none of the other suspects have been convicted or sentenced.