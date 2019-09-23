Mounties are trying to identify a suspect a month after a taxi driver reported being robbed with a knife in Surrey.

The RCMP said the incident occurred in Surrey on Aug. 26.

A cab driver picked up a man on the Fraser Highway just west of 160 Street. The man was driven to 163 Street at 84 Avenue – an estimated two-minute trip – then produced a knife, police say.

The man demanded cash from the driver, took the money then ran as the cab driver shouted for help.

The driver received minor injuries, the RCMP said Monday.

Police were called to the area but could not locate a suspect. About a month later, the RCMP released a photo of the man they believe may have been involved in the robbery.

Officers are asking the public to help identify a man they say is white with a slim build. He's about 5'10", and was wearing a pink hat, black shirt, black pants and black shoes at the time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.