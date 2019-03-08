

CTV Vancouver





A 60-year-old taxi driver has been charged after an alleged sexual assault against a passenger in a West Vancouver cab.

West Vancouver police say they received a report earlier this year alleging a taxi passenger had been assaulted while sitting in a cab in the 100 block of Whonoak Road shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 2.

"The victim alleged they were grabbed in the genital area by the suspect, before the suspect took the victim’s hand and forcibly placed it in contact with the suspect’s genital area, which had been exposed through an open zipper," investigators said in a statement issued Friday.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified, reported the alleged incident after returning home with a friend.

Officers arrested a suspect on Jan. 17.

Deepak Sharma, an Abbotsford resident, has been charged with sexual assault.

The accused was also forced to surrender his West Vancouver taxi permit.

Sharma made his first court appearance in North Vancouver on Wednesday and is set to appear again on March 20.

None of the charges against him have been tested in court.