VANCOUVER -- Spring break is a time of year that many people think of travel.

Manon Lapierre of La Petite Bette joined CTV Morning Live to share how families can still Taste Adventure.

Patak's, Blue Dragon and Al'Fez have come together to help famliies travel to five countries without the need of a suitcase. They have created a site, called Taste Adventure, that celebrates food exploration.

This type of culinary journey can teach children of all ages about culture and traditions. The recipes that are available make it easy to cook authentic dishes.

Parents will love that the majority of them can be whipped up in 30 minutes or less.

On the show Lapierre prepared Shrimp Spring Rolls inspired by Thailand, Turkey Keema Pav inspired by Mumbai, and Tahini Cookies for dessert inspired by Lebanon.

Each destination page shares a little bit about the location and several recipes that families can create together.

Lapierre shared that there are also Taste Adventure gift baskets and a grand prize of groceries that people can enter to win.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live for some travel inspiration through food.

Taste Adventure: Website