

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Mission, B.C. are searching for a suspect after an overnight stabbing that left a man seriously injured.

Police say the victim was attacked by two unknown suspects wearing masks near 14 Avenue and Cedar Street, but didn't call for help until he got home after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, despite suffering multiple stab wounds.

The man remains in hospital where authorities say he is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim is known police, and investigators believe the attack was targeted.

Anyone with information that could help the RCMP is asked to contact investigators at 604-826-7161.