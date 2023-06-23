‘Targeted’ shooting inside parked vehicle in Burnaby sends 1 to hospital, RCMP say

A man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after what officials are calling a “targeted” shooting inside a parked vehicle in Burnaby Thursday afternoon.

Burnaby RCMP said the incident unfolded near Halifax Street and Woodway Place at approximately 2 p.m.

“No victims, suspects, or related vehicles were on scene when police arrived. However, the victim, a 20-year-old man, was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after seeking medical care,” Mounties said in a news release Friday, adding that an SUV believed to be connected to the shooting was found on fire in Coquitlam a few hours later.

Mounties are still working to collect evidence, identify possible suspects and determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 23-21196.