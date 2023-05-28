Fatal stabbing, targeted shooting under investigation in Vancouver

Two homicides this weekend drew heavy police presence to South Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood and the West End’s Davie Village.

Early Sunday morning, shots rang out near Fraserview Banquet Hall on Fraser Street near South East Marine Drive.

Police say the shooting was targeted, but have not released any further information.

Video from the scene shows a body covered by a grey blanket being loaded into the back of a truck by first responders. A white tent and several yellow evidence cones were also seen.

Police were also securing the scene of a stabbing on Bute and Davie streets Saturday night.

Several evidence markers lined the sidewalk and road in front of the BC Liquor Store.

VPD say it happened just before 10 p.m. The victim, a man who has not been identified, was taken to hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

The scene of a police incident at Davie and Bute streets Saturday night.