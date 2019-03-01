

CTV Vancouver





Chilliwack RCMP say they're investigating a targeted shooting that left a 23-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired and screaming in the 45400 block of South Sumas Road at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday.

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Mounties say they don't believe the shooting is linked to one in the area earlier this week that left a woman in her 40s critically injured.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to call Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.