Residents of a Richmond neighbourhood say something needs to be done about a local crosswalk where pedestrians are being put at risk on a daily basis.

Postal worker Dave Grossman crosses No. 1 Road at Tucker Avenue at least twice a day, five days a week.

"It's really taking your life into your hands," he told CTV News.

"Something has to be done."

The pedestrian path across four lanes of traffic is marked by white painted lines on the road, and crossing signs near the sidewalks, but currently has no lights to grab drivers' attention. While drivers are required to stop if someone wants to cross, they often don't see the pedestrians, or don't notice the crosswalk, Grossman said.

"I have to put my hands out many times. And one lane will whip through and one lane will stop… It's quite scary at times."

In January, an elderly woman was hit at the intersection. She later died of her injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene, and police are still investigating the incident.

Then less than a month later, video surfaced showing a close call at the same crosswalk in broad daylight.

A pedestrian standing on a shadowed sidewalk attempts to cross when some lanes of traffic stop, but is nearly struck by a vehicle that manoeuvered around a stopped car.

CTV News spoke with the family of the woman who died in January, who said the 81-year-old used the route on a regular basis. She caught the bus on No. 1 Road to go visit her husband of 55 years in a seniors' home.

"I'm sure there are others who use that crosswalk as frequently as she does, so we don't want to see it happen to anyone else," the woman's granddaughter said.

The family is urging drivers to slow down in the area and stop for pedestrians.

"We feel that when people are driving at night, they need to be very cautious. Especially at intersections. Maybe 10 to 15 per cent over the speed limit isn't considered 'speeding,' but it will make a difference when it comes to reacting to situations like this," the granddaughter said.

They would also like to see a pedestrian-controlled light at the intersection, a suggestion area resident Donna Morin agrees with.

"I've waited there with my grandchildren and they just keep zooming by… They only stop for lights, they don't stop for crosswalks," she said.

A spokesperson for the City of Richmond said the crosswalk is one of a few that will be upgraded with flashing lights and LED signage and downward lighting.

"They are installed to increase motorists' awareness of the presence of a pedestrian by improving their visibility to approaching traffic," the city's corporate communications officer said.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

In addition to No. 1 and Tucker, the city has similar plans for Cedarbridge and Elmbridge ways, and for the 8200-block of Ackroyd Road. Crosswalk upgrades will also be done at Railway Avenue and Woodwards Road, and at Deagle and Williams roads, by the end of the year.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber