Five years ago, Myles Wilcott found himself unemployed after working in management. That’s when he decided to take experience from a similar industry, trade in his truck for a van and start his own cleaning business.

“Just myself, my van, and my life savings,” explained Wilcott, the owner of Ecosan.

Now, the Burnaby-based employer has more than 100 people working for him. Yet, he’s feeling like he’s being taken to the cleaners.

A “slap in the face” is how he describes the bill for the new Employer Health Tax. For him, it’s an additional $50,000 a year he needs to find. He said he offered his workers extended health benefits but didn’t pay their MSP premiums.

“This is something that is in fact in place in most other provinces and we have the lowest payroll tax rate in the country,” said Finance Minister Carole James when asked about the impact of the tax on businesses.

The tax was introduced by the NDP government as part of the way the province could recoup lost revenue from first cutting and then eliminating MSP premiums by 2020. Many businesses in B.C. are starting to plan how to pay their tax bill and like Wilcott, for some, it may not be easy.

“It hampers our ability to grow quicker and faster,” said Wilcott. He said plans to hire a salesperson who could bring in more business are on hold, adding that he will limit growth plans because it was his expectation that extra work would lead to more hires.

While Wilcott is on the hook for the new tax bill, he’s lucky in that other companies are paying both the reduced MSP fees and the Employer Health Tax in 2019. He says he would’ve liked to see the premiums where they were or be handled in a different way. Some suggestions had been to tie them to income tax.

“This is a much fairer process,” insisted James. “I recognize that for people who weren't paying medical service premiums this is a little bit extra cost.” Yet she believes the cost is worth the benefit of having a robust health care system.

Businesses pay the tax according to their payroll.

Information on the finance ministry’s website show those with payroll of $500,000 or less don’t pay the tax, those between $500,000 and $1.5 milion pay a reduced amount, and for those over $1.5 million pay the full amount of 1.95 per cent of their payroll.

Wilcott urged the government and others to re-think the tax because of the contribution that small businesses make. Wilcott considers himself a small business owner even though according to the province’s calculation – he’s considered a large business owner.

“We have debt, we have liability, and things we owe,” he told CTV News Vancouver. “We don't suddenly become a rich person because we own a business.”