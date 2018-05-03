

CTV Vancouver





At least two dozen police officers converged on a rural property in South Surrey Thursday afternoon for reports of a distraught person in the area.

Members of multiple police units were called to the property in the 1300-block of 176th Street, some of whom could be seen with weapons drawn. From CTV's Chopper 9, it appeared they were focusing on a green SUV.

Mounties provided few details on the situation that brought them to the area, but said that the incident was resolved before 6 p.m.

"There are no safety concerns for the general public," the RCMP said in a statement.

A section of 176th Street was closed to traffic as police responded, and drivers were asked to take an alternate route until it was resolved. It was reopened later in the afternoon.