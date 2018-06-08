

CTV Vancouver





TransLink says it was a switch issue that caused delays on the Expo SkyTrain Line during the Friday morning rush hour.

The problem limited the line to a single track near Commercial-Broadway Station, meaning trains going in both directions had to take turns using one side of the guideway.

Service was never fully halted, but the issue did make for some frustrating delays for passengers. TransLink also set up a bus bridge to shuttle passengers from Nanaimo to Stadium stations while crews fixed the problem.

A spokesperson said the switch issue was resolved by around 8:45 a.m.