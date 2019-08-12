

CTV News Vancouver





A swimmer has died following an incident at a Vancouver community centre over the weekend.

The Vancouver Park Board said in an email the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lifeguards rescued a swimmer at a public pool on Killarney Street near Kerr Street and East 49th Avenue.

The swimmer was transported from Killarney Pool to hospital, where they later died, the park board said.

Officials have not provided an age or gender for the swimmer, nor have they said what happened before the rescue.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and community," the board said.