A dive team is looking for the body of a 45-year-old man who drowned at Buntzen Lake Tuesday.

Coquitlam RCMP first received reports of a possible drowning at around 3:50 p.m.

According to Staff Sgt. Tony Porato, several of the deceased swimmer's family members were at the lake and were quickly connected with Victim Services.

Porato said foul play is not suspected and called the drowning an unfortunate incident.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

An underwater recovery team arrived at the scene at around 6:30 p.m.

Porato said parts of the lake are shallow in the first 30 feet from shore, but become more than 30 metres deep very quickly after that.

Buntzen Lake Park was closed to the public as the recovery mission began.