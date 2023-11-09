Swifties on edge as 'intense' Vancouver ticket sales begin
North Vancouver Taylor Swift fan Micky Harris knows she's one of the lucky ones, after securing a chance today to buy seats to her idol's Vancouver concerts next year.
But the wait isn't quite over yet, and she says things are going to be “very intense” as she sits at home with her computer to buy tickets today.
Ticketmaster's website says the start of sales for the three shows are being staggered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Pacific time, but access is only being granted via a link and code sent to presale lottery winners.
Even holders of the coveted presale codes aren't guaranteed a seat at the concerts on Dec. 6, 7 and 8, 2024, with Ticketmaster saying they will be sold on a “first come, first served” basis.
Harris got her chance after her fiance's sister was one of the winners of yesterday's presale lottery, and then gave Harris the code.
Harris, who says she's been “obsessed” with Swift since her first album in 2006, plans to play her music when she walks down the aisle next month with her fiance, who's also a big Swift fan.
She said she recruited family and friends to enter the presale lottery. “It's so good to have people in your corner when this is so crazy,” she says.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.
