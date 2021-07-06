VANCOUVER -- Many people have a sweet tooth and it's fun to embrace the cravings with creative confectionaries.

Lifestyle expert Taylor Kaye is a radio and television professional. Kaye is also a busy mom to three girls, affectionately known as The Special Kayes.

To satisfy the family sweet tooth, Kaye had these sweet treat suggestions to enjoy this summer.

For a sweet and salty snack poolside, Kaye recommended Boom Chicka Pop popcorn.

Kaye sometimes likes to elevate the classic snack by creating popcorn balls with butter and marshmallows.

For snack time there is nothing simpler than food on a stick.

Kaye recommends the original POGO corn dog and shared that they are actually made in Canada. Kaye likes to pair the POGO with VH sauce for an added kick.

Frozen treats are a must during summer weather.

The Kaye family likes to indulge in Del Monte Frozen Fruit Bars.

The bars are made with real fruit and are made at their London, Ont., factory.

Chocolate is a favourite for most sweet tooths.

Kaye has been challenging her family in the ultimate Reese's Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Challenge.

The goal is to uncup the chocolate from its wrapper cleanly. Kaye puts her Reese's Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup in the freezer first for a clean uncupping.

Lastly, Kaye shared a refreshing drink the adults can enjoy to wash down all the sweet treats.

On the show Kaye shared a recipe from Fever-Tree to create the Pink Dame.

Simply take 3/4 Fever-Tree Sparkling Grapefruit, 1.4 Liliet Blanc and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

For more sweet tooth inspiration check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.