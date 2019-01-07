

CTV Vancouver





A tense police incident that unfolded on the east end of Chilliwack over the weekend appears to be the result of "swatting," according to authorities.

One witness told CTV News she saw armed RCMP officers surrounding a property on Marble Hill Road Sunday, then heard a series of loud bangs.

"It was like the popping sound of a gun: pop, pop, pop," said Shannon Murray, who was driving through the area at the time.

"I had my baby in the car, and that was the first thing I thought of – I just wanted to get out of there."

On Monday, the RCMP confirmed officers were called to a property but insisted no shots were fired.

Cpl. Mike Rail said the incident is believed to be a case of swatting, which is when someone calls in a false report that results in a heavy police response to an innocent person's home.

"At the end of the day, these are false/criminal police reports which tie up resources that could be better used responding to where they are truly needed," Rail said in a statement.

Filing a false report to police is a crime, Rail added.