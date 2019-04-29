

Police are investigating a crash between a taxi and an SUV that sent the larger vehicle rolling onto its roof overnight in Surrey.

At least one person was taken to hospital after the vehicles collided at 160 Street and 91 Avenue shortly before midnight.

Few details have been confirmed, including whether the Surdell Cab was carrying any passengers at the time of the crash.

After the collision, the taxi could be seen with significant damage to its front end, while the SUV was left upside-down in the middle of the road surrounded by shattered glass.

Police have not commented on what might have caused the crash.