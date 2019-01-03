

CTV Vancouver





Mounties arrested three people Wednesday night following a shooting that targeted a home in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood.

The RCMP said officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired near 115A Avenue and 140 Street at around 6:40 p.m.

They arrived to find evidence of gunfire targeting a home, which was fortunately empty at the time.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-coloured SUV driving away from the area with its headlights off after the shooting, and officers were later able to track down a black Honda CR-V with three people inside.

"Three occupants of the Honda were initially arrested," the Surrey RCMP detachment said in a news release. "One occupant has since been released while one male in his 40s and one male in his 30s remain in-custody while the investigation continues ."

Authorities seized the Honda SUV as part of their investigation.

No injuries have been reported since the shooting, which marks Surrey's first reported gunfire incident of the year.

The RCMP said there were a total of 38 shots fired incidents in 2018, a 57 per cent decrease from 2015.

Mounties asked anyone with information on the latest shooting to contact the Surrey detachment or Crime Stoppers.