SUV driver sought in hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist in East Vancouver

Police are asking the public for help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who left a motorcyclist seriously injured in East Vancouver more than three weeks ago.

Authorities said the victim was driving on East Hastings Street shortly before 11 p.m. on Oct. 19 when he was struck by a grey or silver SUV that was turning left onto Commercial Drive.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and has since been released to recover at home.

The hit-and-run driver has yet to be identified, despite a "lengthy and ongoing investigation," Const. Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release. On Wednesday, the department released surveillance video of a suspect vehicle in the crash.

"VPD are now appealing to the driver, and anybody with information, to come forward," Visintin said.

"Investigators believe there will be extensive damage to the rear passenger side of the suspect's vehicle as a result of the collision."

The SUV didn't stop after the crash, and was last seen going east in the south lane of Hastings away from Commercial.

Authorities asked anyone with information or dash cam video from the area around the time of the crash to call the VPD's Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.