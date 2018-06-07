

CTV Vancouver





An SUV remained lodged in the front of a White Rock, B.C. home Thursday morning hours after a bizarre crash that somehow didn't result in any serious injuries.

The vehicle veered off the road at Victoria Avenue and Fir Street late Wednesday evening and plowed into the house, breaking down the front door and part of the garage.

Fortunately, the driver suffered only minor injuries, and the family that was home at the time was unharmed.

But the residents did have to leave home for the night, and it's unclear when they'll be able to return. Ed Wolfe, deputy chief of White Rock Fire Rescue, said authorities need to make sure the house will hold before they begin work dislodging the SUV.

"We will be bringing in a structural engineer to have a look and assess the situation prior to removing the vehicle from its present location," Wolfe said.

It's unclear why the driver lost control, but the house is located at the bottom of a steep hill. Both White Rock RCMP and firefighters were dispatched to the scene Wednesday evening.

Authorities haven't released any details about the driver, but a witness told CTV News there was a man standing outside the SUV "rubbing blood off his face" following the accident.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim