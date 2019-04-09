

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





Two people have been taken to hospital after an SUV crashed onto a front lawn Monday night.

When first responders arrived at Salal and Cranberry drives, they found an SUV on the sidewalk lodged between a concrete barrier and a home.

A resident told CTV News she was sitting inside by the front window when the crash happened. She said two people were taken to hospital, but she didn't believe their injuries were serious. No one inside the home was hurt.

Vancouver police have not commented on the condition of the occupants of the SUV, or how the crash happened.

The vehicle has been towed away and the streets have been reopened.