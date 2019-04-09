SUV crashes into front lawn of home, narrowly missing occupants
Police respond to a crash that left an SUV wedged between a concrete barrier and a home in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood on April 9, 2019.
Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 7:56AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 9, 2019 8:43AM PDT
Two people have been taken to hospital after an SUV crashed onto a front lawn Monday night.
When first responders arrived at Salal and Cranberry drives, they found an SUV on the sidewalk lodged between a concrete barrier and a home.
A resident told CTV News she was sitting inside by the front window when the crash happened. She said two people were taken to hospital, but she didn't believe their injuries were serious. No one inside the home was hurt.
Vancouver police have not commented on the condition of the occupants of the SUV, or how the crash happened.
The vehicle has been towed away and the streets have been reopened.