VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey are investigating a suspicious package found in a parking lot in the city's Newtown area Saturday afternoon.

In a news release, Surrey RCMP said they were called to King's Cross Shopping Centre on King George Boulevard around 12:40 p.m. for a report about the package.

Officers arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. Investigators examined the package and ordered an evacuation of the nearby Michael's store as a precaution, police said.

The RCMP's Explosive Disposal Unit was called in to deal with the package, and they confirmed that it did not pose a threat to the public, police said.

The portion of the shopping complex that was closed during the police investigation has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.