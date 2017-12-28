

Police are helping investigate a suspicious package that forced the evacuation of a Canada Post building in Richmond, B.C. Thursday morning.

RCMP officers were called out to a Canada Post processing plant near Vancouver International Airport sometime before 9 a.m., but few other details have been confirmed.

"A building in that area has been evacuated. We are assisting in the investigation of a suspicious package," Cpl. Dennis Hwang said in an email.

There have been no reports of injuries in connection with the package.

Over the summer, two people were taken to hospital after being exposed to a strange powder at Canada Post's sorting facility at YVR.

Firefighters said the individuals were hospitalized as a precaution, and that the powder was not a biohazard or a narcotic.