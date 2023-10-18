Vancouver

    • Suspicious fire tears through 4 vacant homes in Burnaby

    Fire investigators in Burnaby are looking into the cause of a massive early morning blaze that destroyed four vacant homes.

    Social media video of the blaze shows a column of flames rising from the houses on 18th Street near Edmonds Street, which were slated for demolition.

    Crews were called to the scene around 2 a.m. and found the structures fully engulfed.

    Dozens of firefighters worked to get the blaze under control.

    At this point, crews don't believe anyone was injured in the fire, the cause of which is under investigation and considered suspicious.

