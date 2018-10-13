Suspicious fire sparked at Pitt Meadows construction site
Firefighters were called to a construction site in Pitt Meadows Saturday, October 13, 2018.
CTV Vancouver
Published Saturday, October 13, 2018 12:42PM PDT
Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a residential construction site in Pitt Meadows.
It happened at a single-family lot in the 19700 block of Wildwood Place just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Fire Chief Don Jolley said a portable restroom was engulfed in flames and nearby trees and bushes were damaged. The flames were quickly knocked down and didn’t spread to any homes.
Jolley said the fire drew suspicion because “porta-potties don’t just catch fire.”