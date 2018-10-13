

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a residential construction site in Pitt Meadows.

It happened at a single-family lot in the 19700 block of Wildwood Place just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Fire Chief Don Jolley said a portable restroom was engulfed in flames and nearby trees and bushes were damaged. The flames were quickly knocked down and didn’t spread to any homes.

Jolley said the fire drew suspicion because “porta-potties don’t just catch fire.”