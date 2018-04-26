

CTV Vancouver





A large police response to a suspicious death and a car fire in South Surrey has caused multiple road closures.

This is a developing story. Please tune in to CTV News at 11:30 p.m. for the latest.

Mounties rushed to a scene on 12 Avenue, just east of 176 Street, to investigate reports dead body at around at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the death is suspicious.

Witnesses in nearby businesses told CTV News they saw several cruisers rush by on 176 Street with their lights and sirens on. An ambulance was also heading to the scene.

Police have also closed 28 Avenue between 184 and 188 streets because of a vehicle fire, about three kilometres away from where the body was found.

It's unclear if and how the two incidents might be related