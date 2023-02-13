Suspicious death in B.C. home ruled a homicide: RCMP

Mounties have confirmed that a suspicious death in the northern part of the province earlier this month has been deemed a homicide.

In a news release Monday, Prince George RCMP provided an update on the investigation into the death of a woman inside a home in the 500 block of 17 Avenue, which began on Feb. 4.

"Prince George RCMP's Serious Crime Unit has taken the lead on this matter, which is now being investigated as a homicide," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in the release.

RCMP said the BC Coroners Service is conducting its own, parallel investigation into the death.

"Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither the Prince George RCMP nor the Coroners Service have any more details to share at this time," said Cooper, adding that the investigation is ongoing.