The suspicious death of a man at a South Vancouver appliance store is now being treated as a homicide by police.

Police say they were called to McIver's Appliance Sales and Service, near Ontario Street and East 69th Avenue on Wednesday morning, after a family member discovered John Leslie McIver inside the store.

Police say 78-year-old McIver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and homicide detectives are investigating the city's sixth homicide of 2019.

Those who work in the area say they were stunned to show up at work on Wednesday to find a crime scene in front of their stores.

"Our staff weren't able to get in this morning because obviously the police line was just getting put up actually this morning just a bit before 9," said Luke Campbell, a local business owner. "Finding out what’s occurred, it’s pretty shocking."

Campbell told CTV News he didn’t know McIver personally, but that he often saw a staff truck parked in front of the store before opening.

Forensic investigators appeared to be focusing their attention on the front door of the business, gathering evidence and taking pictures. They were also seen going through the inside of the store.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing news story and will be updated throughout the day