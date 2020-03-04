VANCOUVER -- Sunshine Coast RCMP are looking for two masked suspects wanted for allegedly breaking into a cannabis shop in Gibsons, B.C.

Police said the two suspects pried open the door of the Coastal Bay Cannabis shop on Marine Drive on Feb. 13 around 1:45 a.m. According to RCMP, the suspects were in and out of the business within two minutes.

Mounties released surveillance photos of the two suspects on Tuesday in hopes someone will be able to identify them.

The first suspect is described as about 6'2" and was wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie, baseball cap, black pants and shoes with white soles. They were also carrying a bright orange cooler bag.

The other suspect is described as 5'8" and was wearing a black Nike Michael Jordan jacket, light coloured jeans, and a baseball cap with a logo on the brim. They were also wearing a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.