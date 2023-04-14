Suspects sought after string of arsons, vandalism in South Surrey: RCMP

Mounties are investigating a series of arsons and vandalism that occurred in a South Surrey neighbourhood over the past several months.

In a news release Thursday, Surrey RCMP urged residents to be on the lookout and to report any suspicious activity following ongoing acts of mischief and arsons to property at or near a school, pottery studio and a neighbouring park.

"Since September 2022, there have been numerous reports of vandalism, including arsons, reports of broken windows and other damages in the area of Elgin/Crescent Park, including Elgin Park Secondary and a pottery studio within the park," Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in the release.

RCMP added that the majority of incidents took place during the evenings and weekends — when the school, pottery studio and park areas are closed.

The arsons involved fires being lit to melt garbage cans, glass doors and windows, and security key pads.

Mounties said investigators are working to identify possible suspects in co-ordination with the Surrey School District and the city.

"We are encouraging residents, the Elgin Secondary School community, and park users to be aware of these acts of vandalism and arson, and report all suspicious activity to police," said Munn.

"The damage from these criminal acts is very costly and with arsons the potential for harm to people is always present."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.