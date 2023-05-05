Suspects sought after senior assaulted, home ransacked in Richmond: RCMP

Mounties are searching for a pair of suspects after a Richmond senior was assaulted and had her home ransacked last month.

Richmond RCMP said officers responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Geal Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. on April 11, after they received "second hand information" of a crime that occurred there.

"Officers arrived to discover that the sole resident, a 67-year-old woman, had sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical treatment," Cpl. Adriana O'Malley said in a news release Friday. "She was assaulted by two suspects and her home was ransacked."

Both suspects are described as being dark-skinned, and wearing black hoodies, dark pants, and masks.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle and despite "extensive patrols" by frontline officers and police dog services, the pair has not yet been found.

"Richmond RCMP has been following up on several investigative leads," Mounties said, adding that they believe this incident was not random.

Anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to contact Richmond RCMP and quote file number 2023-10923.