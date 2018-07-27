

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a stabbing in Burnaby's Central Park that put a man in hospital Thursday evening.

The victim was found wounded around 8:30 p.m. in the northeast area of the park, near Patterson SkyTrain Station. He was taken to hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries hasn’t been confirmed.

It's the same park where 13-year-old Marrisa Shen was found murdered one year ago this month, but police said they believe the stabbing is an "isolated occurrence" and that there is no risk to the public.

Officers are now searching for two suspects. One is described as a First Nations man, 40-45 years old, 6' tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a red shirt and blue pants at the time of the stabbing.

The other is described as a white man, 40-45 years old, also with a slim build. He was wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call the Burnaby RCMP detachment at 604-646-9999, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.