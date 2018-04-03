

Tiffany Goodwein , CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Chilliwack are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in vandalizing a local elementary schoolover spring break.

RCMP say they were called out to the Promontory Elementary School on Stoneview Drive at around 2 a.m. on March 28 after receiving noise complaints

Once at the scene police discovered “extensive damage“ was done to the inside of the building.

That included liquids spilled along the walls, cups and bowls strewn on the ground, and food tossed onto the floor from the school fridge.

Though officers conducted a thorough search of the area with help from a police dog team, they were unable to find the culprits.

On Tuesday, Mounties released images of two men who were recorded on a surveillance camera at the school.

Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects is asked to contact Chiliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime stoppers.