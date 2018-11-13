

CTV Vancouver





A pair of suspects accused of robbing a couple in an ATM vestibule were foiled by OnStar, RCMP say.

The victims told police they were using an ATM in downtown Salmon Arm Monday when they were approached by a man in a mask holding a knife. They said the man demanded money and the keys to their vehicle, which the victims handed over.

The suspect was then joined by a woman with pink hair and printed pants, RCMP said. They got into the couple's SUV and fled the scene.

Mounties said they were able to track the vehicle with the assistance of OnStar, a security system owned by General Motors that includes GPS tracking. The SUV was located in Vernon and the people inside were arrested, police said.

The RCMP said they recovered a weapon, disguise, cash and ID belonging to one of the victims.

A 24-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both of no fixed address, remain in custody in Salmon Arm. They're facing charges including armed robbery and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.