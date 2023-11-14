VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Suspects found hiding in B.C. care home, tree after crime spree, RCMP say

    A 43-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., south of Montreal. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke A 43-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., south of Montreal. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

    Two people were arrested in Hope Tuesday – one hiding in a room in a care home where a resident was sleeping, the other in a tree – after what police describe as a crime spree that began more than 300 kilometres away.

    The first report the RCMP received was on Monday evening, when a Dodge Challenger was stolen in Chase. That vehicle was then "associated to" an armed robbery on Rogers Way Kamloops and two attempted armed robberies of businesses in the city, according to a news release from the Kamloops RCMP.

    "Multiple frontline officers attended the area, but the suspect vehicle had fled," the statement said.

    The Kamloops detachment then called in Mounties in neighbouring Merritt, who were able to "re-establish the vehicle’s location as it entered into their jurisdiction, and fled from police there," the statement from police continues.

    As the vehicle moved closer to the Fraser Valley, the Lower Mainland's Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Service units were called in.

    In Hope, police received more calls about the vehicle and its occupants "including reports of someone with a weapon smashing vehicle windows, attempted break-ins, and two carjacking attempts – one involving a police officer in an unmarked vehicle," the statement fro the RCMP says, adding that the officer was involved in a crash as a result and the local hospital was placed on lockdown.

    Two people were taken into custody, where they remain. However, their names were not released and charges have not yet been approved.

    Authorities are asking anyone who has information or video to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Concussion researchers celebrate new 'transformational' research program

    A new research program involving experts from Canadian and American universities will identify indicators used to track concussion recovery and will use cutting-edge assessment technology to help track the diagnosis, treatment and management of concussions across the patient spectrum.

    NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it

    NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News