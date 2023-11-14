Suspects found hiding in B.C. care home, tree after crime spree, RCMP say

Two people were arrested in Hope Tuesday – one hiding in a room in a care home where a resident was sleeping, the other in a tree – after what police describe as a crime spree that began more than 300 kilometres away.

The first report the RCMP received was on Monday evening, when a Dodge Challenger was stolen in Chase. That vehicle was then "associated to" an armed robbery on Rogers Way Kamloops and two attempted armed robberies of businesses in the city, according to a news release from the Kamloops RCMP.

"Multiple frontline officers attended the area, but the suspect vehicle had fled," the statement said.

The Kamloops detachment then called in Mounties in neighbouring Merritt, who were able to "re-establish the vehicle’s location as it entered into their jurisdiction, and fled from police there," the statement from police continues.

As the vehicle moved closer to the Fraser Valley, the Lower Mainland's Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Service units were called in.

In Hope, police received more calls about the vehicle and its occupants "including reports of someone with a weapon smashing vehicle windows, attempted break-ins, and two carjacking attempts – one involving a police officer in an unmarked vehicle," the statement fro the RCMP says, adding that the officer was involved in a crash as a result and the local hospital was placed on lockdown.

Two people were taken into custody, where they remain. However, their names were not released and charges have not yet been approved.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information or video to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.