Suspects charged in bear spray robbery in downtown Vancouver

Months after surveillance video captured an alarming bear spray robbery at a downtown Vancouver clothing boutique, two suspects have been arrested and charged.

Police said the individuals were identified thanks to tips from the public.

Authorities previously released video of the robbery, which took place at Once More Luxury Boutique at Howe and Helmcken streets on Sept. 30.

Police said a woman entered the store, picked up a purse and was walking towards the exit when a man attacked employees with bear spray.

The suspects then ran off, with the man allegedly picking up additional items of clothing on their way out.

Authorities said Elliot Daryl Cassels, 29, has been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon. Jolesa Isabelle Ascon-Ramos, 22, has been charged with robbery.