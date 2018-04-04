

CTV Vancouver





Charges have been approved against a man and woman two weeks after a vicious assault occurred on a public transit bus in Surrey.

Cristina Sasha Ponce, 28, has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon or causing harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and theft stemming from an incident that occurred March 20.

Dylan James Miranda, 34, has been charged with assault, theft and mischief.

Transit police said both Surrey residents are well known to authorities. Miranda turned himself in last week, and was released on a promise to appear in court.

Following a review of the case, the Crown has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. He was expected to appear in court in Vancouver on an unrelated matter Wednesday afternoon.

Ponce turned herself in on Tuesday, police said, and has been remanded into custody. She is due to appear in court on Friday.

The pair was identified after police released surveillance camera images of two people alleged to have attacked a 61-year-old woman over a bus seat. Spokesperson Anne Drennan said investigators received more than 100 tips from the public.

The assault occurred on a 96 B-line bus during the evening commute, after the victim sat in a seat a woman was saving for her husband.

The woman allegedly pushed the victim out of the seat and onto the ground, then a man sat down next to her. When the victim tried to take a photo of the couple on her phone, the woman who had pushed her to the ground violently attacked her.

"She was screaming at her, threatening to kill her, saying if she had a gun she would shoot her," Drennan said at the time.

The man she was with grabbed the victim's phone and later threw it on the ground, police said.

When the bus driver became aware of the incident and pulled over, the couple departed and was last seen walking in Bear Creek Plaza.

The victim had to be treated for a broken arm, cracked sternum and minor head trauma. Police said was traumatized by the incident and was afraid to ride the bus.