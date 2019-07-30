

CTV News Vancouver





Two young men have been charged following an investigation into a shooting last week in New Westminster.

In a statement Tuesday, police announced three charges against 18-year-old Ahmed Tahir and 23-year-old Matin Ghulam.

Both men from New West have been charged with attempt to commit murder, discharging a firearm with intent and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

They were arrested late last week, the NWPD said.

The investigation into the July 22 shooting is ongoing.

Officers were called to an area between 9th and St. Andrews streets that afternoon for reports of a possible shooting.

They located several people at the scene, the NWPD said, but no one appeared to be injured.

Anyone with more information on what happened or video captured that afternoon is asked to contact the NWPD's Major Crime Unit at 604-525-5411.

The file number is 2019-13117.