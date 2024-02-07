Suspects at large after guns stolen from gas station in northern B.C.

Mounties in northern British Columbia are searching for a pair of suspects after several guns were stolen during an armed robbery at a gas station last week.

Investigators say the robbery occurred just before 7 a.m. on Feb. 2, when two suspects entered a gas station on John Hart Highway near Chief Lake Road in Prince George and threatened an employee at gunpoint.

The masked suspects smashed a gun case inside the store and stole several of the guns displayed inside, according to police.

The suspects left the store and got into a blue pickup truck, where a third suspect was waiting.

Investigators identified the truck as one that was stolen earlier that morning from a nearby residence, according to police. The truck was found a short time later and was seized as part of the robbery investigation.

One suspect located

While patrolling for the suspects, police located a man at a bus stop who matched the description of one of the men involved in the robbery, according to police.

The man was arrested and found to be in possession of a shotgun, the Prince George RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Investigators identified him as 41-year-old Brandon Michael Felix, who was in breach of two separate lifetime prohibitions on possessing firearms when he was arrested, a police spokesperson said.

Felix was remanded into custody pending his next court appearance.

On Wednesday, police released a two-second surveillance video of one of the robbery suspects inside the gas station, hoping someone might recognize him and identify him to authorities.

Police described the man as wearing a light-grey jacket with no hood, a black balaclava over his nose and mouth, black gloves, dark pants and a dark shirt with red and white print on the front.

The third suspect was not seen on surveillance video, according to police.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line at 250-561-3300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca