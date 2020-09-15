VANCOUVER -- Two suspects have been arrested after allegedly hitting multiple vehicles belonging to both police and bystanders in South Vancouver.

Vancouver police say they received multiple calls Tuesday afternoon about two men in a vehicle with guns near Alberta and West 59th Avenue.

"As police arrived on scene, the suspects attempted to flee by ramming their vehicle into police vehicles and civilian vehicles," VPD said in a statement. Police did not say how many vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Authorities said the suspects eventually hit a tree near Manitoba and West 59th Avenue.

Video taken by a bystander shows a silver vehicle with heavy front-end damage rammed into a tree on a residential street, surrounded by police vehicles. A VPD vehicle next to it can also be seen with front-end damage.

Police say both suspects were arrested, and one of them was taken into custody with the help of the VPD canine unit.

The bystander video shows two officers standing outside a home behind a fence, and someone can be heard yelling "I surrender," followed by the sound of a dog barking.

Police say out of an abundance of caution, officers directed staff at a nearby school to keep students inside until the situation was resolved.

VPD said nearby streets were closed as officers continued their investigation.