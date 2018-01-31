

Vancouver police are investigating after yet another porta-potty was set on fire in the city's downtown core.

The blaze started shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday in a portable washroom in an alleyway off Robson Street, between Hornby and Burrard Streets.

Video showed flames rising from the scene before firefighters put it out. After the fire, there was little left of the porta-potty other than a pile of molten plastic.

The VPD's Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Tuesday night's fire is the most recent in an unusual string of similar incidents that has raised public safety concerns among police and firefighters.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, fire crews responded to a blaze that destroyed a porta-potty outside the Blue Horizon Hotel on Robson Street.

At the time, firefighters said they'd responded to seven similar fires since Dec. 8.

On Jan. 4, a porta-potty fire spread to the Vancouver Art and Leisure building in East Vancouver and caused extensive damage.

Authorities have not released the locations of the other fires.

Anyone with information about any of the porta-potty fires over the past two months is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-3321.

Police say anyone with a portable washroom on their property should move it away from buildings, lock it overnight and remove the toilet paper and hand sanitizer.