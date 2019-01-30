

One person was hospitalized Tuesday night after a reported stabbing near the Royal Oak SkyTrain Station in Burnaby.

The victim appears to have been injured about a block away from Royal Oak before stumbling to the busy station for help, leaving a trail of blood behind on the ground.

Firefighters could be seen providing first aid at the scene before the patient was taken to hospital at around 10:30 p.m.

The extent of the victim's injuries hasn't been confirmed.

Shortly after the reported stabbing, authorities responded to another 911 call about a burning truck located about five minutes from the SkyTrain station. The vehicle's licence plates had been removed.

It's unclear whether the two incidents are related, but police are expected to provide an update on both incidents Wednesday.

The area around Royal Oak was cordoned off with caution tape overnight, but it had been cleared by the time transit users arrived for their morning commute.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott