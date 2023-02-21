Suspected poisoning at Kelowna dog park under investigation, RCMP say

Mounties in Kelowna are investigating a potential poisoning at a dog park that left a pup with severe kidney damage.

In a statement Tuesday, police say the incident happened in the off-leash area of the Mission Dog Park on Sunday.

"The owner reports her Burmese-Poodle mix drank water from the bowls which were set out in the off leash area. On the way home from the park, her dog became violently ill, and was sluggish the following day," the detachment's media release says, adding that bloodwork confirmed a "high level of toxins."

The Kelowna RCMP is warning dog owners to monitor their pets for similar symptoms and to take them to the vet if they have concerns.

Police are also looking for information about a woman who the poisoned pup's owner said was seen filling the bowls in the park and who did not have a dog with her. She is described as white, "heavier set," and between 50 and 60 years old. At the time, authorities say, she was wearing a blue toque, brown jacket, brown boots, and dark brown sunglasses.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call 250-762-3300.

In December of last year, a woman who lives in nearby Lake Country reported the suspected poisoning of her two dogs – an Aussiedoodle and a Bernedoodle. In that case, trays of meat doused in anti-freeze were placed in her backyard.

The Kelowna RCMP, in a statement about that incident, described it as a "completely unnecessary and extremely cruel crime."