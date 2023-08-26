Suspected 'poaching' of B.C. livestock may actually have been predator, RCMP say

A potential "poaching" incident in a rural part of B.C.'s southern Interior may actually have been the work of a "wild and dangerous predator," local Mounties say.

Midway RCMP appealed for information from the public on Friday after three sheep and a Nubian goat were found dead in a pasture near Rock Creek, B.C. on Thursday morning.

In their initial statement Mounties described the deaths as the work of "possible poachers," but in an update Saturday morning, they said consultation with the BC Conservation Officer Service led them to change their minds.

Police said they responded to an additional incident of livestock being killed at the same address in the 3500 block of Highway 3 on Friday. They did not specify what type of animal was killed in the latest incident, nor how many.

"Upon examining the deceased animals and in consultation with the BC Conservation Service it is now believed the killings may be the work of a wild and dangerous predator," Midway RCMP said in its Saturday update.

"Midway RCMP are working closely with the BC Conservation Service to mitigate the risk to animals and people in the area, and are recommending that residents in the area take precautions when allowing children and domestic pets outside."