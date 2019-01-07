

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Kelowna, B.C. are asking for the public's help as they try to identify a suspected shoplifter who allegedly brandished a knife when he was confronted by store staff.

Officers were dispatched to a Safeway in the 2300 block of Highway 97 at around 9:10 p.m. on Dec. 13.

According to the RCMP, the suspect entered the store and was allegedly seen by staff trying to conceal several packages of raw meat.

“Store employees chose to confront the male in an effort to prevent the theft,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a statement. “Those employees were forced to back off, when the suspect brandished a knife, allowing him to flee on foot with the unpaid merchandise.”

Workers at the store pursued the suspect on foot towards Underhill Street, but lost sight of him. Police were unable to locate the man during subsequent searches of the area.

The RCMP has released two surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as six-foot-tall white man. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, a grey baseball cap, a baggy pair of pants, black shoes with white soles and a black backpack at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone with information that could help advance the investigation is asked to contact Mounties at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).