

CTV Vancouver





Surrey RCMP say they're investigating after officers seized a package they suspect contained an improvised explosive from a vehicle Sunday evening.

According to a news release, police stopped a minivan in the 10100-block of King George Boulevard at around 8:15 p.m.

Police say there was an outstanding warrant for the arrest of the man driving the vehicle.

After officers took him into custody, they recovered the suspicious package as well as $5,000 in cash and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine.

"The occupant of the vehicle would not identify what was in the package," Mountes said.

According to the statement, crews then "removed the package from the vehicle remotely and disposed of it in a safe area and manner."

No charges have been laid in connection with the seizure, but Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.

"The remnants of the package are being sent for analysis to possibly determine the contents," police said.

Investigators have not said what led officers to believe the package contained an explosive in the first place.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).