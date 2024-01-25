Suspected impaired driver rams police cruisers in Coquitlam: RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP swarmed a neighbourhood Wednesday night after what police say were reports of an impaired driver.

The RCMP said in a brief statement that the vehicle immediately rammed into the cruisers after they arrived in the area of Cottonwood Avenue near Whiting Way at around 11 p.m.

CTV News cameras captured an RCMP cruiser with significant damage to its side and a white work truck was seen with a large hole in its driver-side window.

Video also shows what appears to be one person being taken into custody.

Police have yet to confirm if any arrests were made or if anyone was injured in the incident.

Whiting Way has since reopened to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.